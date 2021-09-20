Los Jarritos restaurant and City of Rochester come to agreement

Los Jarritos restaurant and City of Rochester come to agreementNew
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Monday, The Rochester City Council unanimously voted on an agreement with Los Jarritos Cafe.
In August, the City Council considered putting the restaurant on probation after a series of violent incidents, that concerned community members.
The restaurant's owner was represented by Laisha Sanchez was represented by attorney, Jim McGeeney.
Here are the terms the two parties agreed on:
- Los Jarritos shall be ineligible for a 2 a.m. license until April 1, 2022.
- Los Jarritos shall require all of its current and future staff to undergo alcohol server training provided by the Rochester Police Department, to be completed as soon as possible but no later than December 31, 2021.
- Los Jarritos must have an increased security presence during periods of heightened security risk (10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.).
- Los Jarritos must not allow general entertainment endorsement activities unless and until they receive such an endorsement from the City Clerk’s Office.
- The license probationary status shall remain in effect until the end of the current license term, March 31, 2022.
- Any violation of these terms, or other violations of applicable ordinances or laws, could result in action against the liquor license sooner than April 1, 2022.