Man killed in shootout with police trying to serve warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee man wanted for questioning in a homicide case was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 47-year-old Adrian Cameron was killed Saturday after shooting at Metro Nashville Police Department officers serving search and arrest warrants at a Days Inn. Metro Nashville police say Cameron was wanted for a state parole violation and for questioning in the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Josh Evans, whose body was found last week in the Cumberland River. Police said Sunday that a juvenile court issued an arrest warrant for Cameron’s 16-year-old son in Evans’ death. The charges against the boy weren’t clear.