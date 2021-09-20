Man who inspired ‘Hotel Rwanda’ convicted of terror charges

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) -- A court in Rwanda has convicted the man who inspired "Hotel Rwanda" of terror-related offenses.

Paul Rusesabagina boycotted Monday's announcement after declaring he didn't expect justice in a trial he called a "sham."

He has so far been found guilty of the formation of an illegal armed group and membership in a terrorist group.

The verdict is still being read out on charges of murder, abduction, and armed robbery as an act of terrorism.

Rusesabagina has maintained his innocence.

And his family alleges he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will.