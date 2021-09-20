Olmsted Medical Center offers drive-through flu vaccine clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Starting Monday, there's a new option to get a flu shot in Rochester, and you don't even have to get out of your car.

Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) is vaccinating patients once again at its drive-through clinic, located off of 55th Street NW.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health experts are encouraging patients to get their flu shots.

"Start to finish, I would anticipate about 5 minutes," OMC Director of Operations Nikki Rabehl said.

For the second year in a row, OMC is offering a fast and easy drive-through vaccination clinic for patients to receive their flu shot.

"You know last year we thought about how can we help make sure patients getting the vaccines, realizing that some were hesitant to come in due to COVID," Rabehl said. "So that's why we started the drive-through vaccine clinic, and we had so many rave reviews we decided to bring it back this year."

Patients six months and older are able to get the influenza vaccine.

"The main thing is taking care of ourselves, taking care of our little ones, and our older, most vulnerable patients and loved ones," Rabehl said.

No appointment is necessary, just bring your insurance card. Health experts highly recommend getting your flu vaccine again this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

"Right now it's especially important," Rabehl said. "As I think it's well known, our hospitals are filling up quickly again and pretty maxed out, so we really want to keep people safe and healthy. And receiving your influenza vaccine is just one way to do that."

The drive-through flu clinic is open Mondays through Wednesdays from 8 am to 5 pm, and runs through October 13th.

You can still receive your flu shot at any OMC primary care office if you are unable to make it to the drive-through clinic.