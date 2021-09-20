Peralta expected to start as Milwaukee hosts St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (79-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-58, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.57 ERA, .94 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -214, Cardinals +183; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals will take on the Brewers Monday.

The Brewers are 42-32 on their home turf. Milwaukee’s lineup has 180 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 28 homers.

The Cardinals are 37-36 on the road. St. Louis has a collective .241 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with an average of .291.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-5. Miguel Sanchez recorded his second victory and Daniel Vogelbach went 1-for-1 with a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Alex Reyes registered his eighth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Brewers with 128 hits and has 83 RBIs.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 67 extra base hits and 99 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .260 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (back), Lorenzo Cain: (hip), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.