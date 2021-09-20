Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors at the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial ended their case after calling dozens of witnesses over the past month who detailed the government’s sweeping allegations against the singer in lurid detail. Several women and two men who were in Kelly’s celebrity orbit testified about how he grooming them for unwanted sex and psychological tormented them — mostly when they were teenagers — in episodes dating to the 1990s. The defense will now begin calling former Kelly employees in an effort to cast doubt on some of the accusers’ accounts. Kelly’s lawyers must find ways to counter testimony from accusers alleging an array of perverse misconduct spanning three decades. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.