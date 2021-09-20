Rochester City Council to discuss vaccine incentive for city employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester City Council is meeting Monday night and a vaccine incentive is expected to be on the agenda. If this incentive of money passes, anybody who has been vaccinated will qualify.

"The incentive is based on $165 initially, which would be awarded to anyone that proves or provides vaccination records whether that's a test station form or the actual vaccination card," said Rochester Human Resources Director Linda Hillenbrand.

This means, those who already got vaccinated would qualify, something different from many other places offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives.

"That's the fairest way to do that with the employee population as it exists today," said Hillenbrand.

City employees include Rochester Public Utilities, Public Works, Rochester Police and Fire and anyone working in the Rochester Government Building, just to name a few.

Court challenges are something City Council members are considering when weighing the pros and cons of a city employee incentive.

"That idea of bribing is something that has been brought to my attention. That people feel that we're using tax payer dollars to encourage people to do the right thing," said City Council member Molly Dennis.

The incentive would be covered by funds allocated to the city under the American Rescue Plan Act.

"We're trying to increase morale. We're trying to do everything we can to, you know, encourage people to be vaccinated because the unvaccinated population is what's feeding this pandemic. People who are not doing everything in their power to keep safe are causing this spike in COVID cases we're seeing," Dennis said.

Speaking to City Council member Patrick Keane on the phone, he says he is for the incentive knowing about 69 percent of city employees are already vaccinated. He believes this may help get even more people vaccinated.