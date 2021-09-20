Rochester volunteers continue to provide Ida relief

(KTTC) -- Rebecca Snapp is a Rochester resident and a Salvation Army volunteer. She's spending two weeks in Louisiana, helping small communities recover from the devastation caused by Ida.

"Please don't forget that this is happening, you know? Just because you don't see it in the news everyday doesn't mean that the work is not still being done and it's not still very important to remember all of these people," said Snapp, the Rochester Salvation Army director of community engagement. "The people in these towns that are what? 5,000 people and maybe 14 square miles? We don't hear about them."

She is helping to provide meals, clothing, and other basic needs to the residents there.

"People still don't have power. They're coming to us every day and that's the only hot meal they're gonna get," said Snapp.

Many of the people living there will continue to be without power for some time.

"Some people are being told it'll take 5 days to get their power on from here, some are being told it will take another 30," said Snapp.

The American Red Cross of Southeast Minnesota is also aiding in recovery and will stay in the southern states as long as their help is needed.

"We have deployed 100 volunteers from our region to assist in the Red Cross disaster relief operations," said Melanie Tschaid, the Red Cross executive director for Southeast Minnesota. Even though some of our volunteers will come home. They've done 2-3 weeks, it's time for them to come home and rest and get ready for their next assignment. Others will take their place."

Compared to storms of the past, both Snapp and Tschaid said Ida was one of the worst.

"If this was not major destruction, I feel like I would hear that comment of "oh, well Harvey was worse," said Snapp.

"I've heard several volunteers say 'the levies held for Hurricane Ida, but the memories came flooding back,'" said Tschaid.