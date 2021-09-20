Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Dodge County

…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Mower and

southwestern Dodge Counties through 400 PM CDT…

At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hayward, or 8 miles east of Albert Lea, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Austin around 340 PM CDT.

Brownsdale around 345 PM CDT.

Hayfield around 355 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Oslo, and Sargeant.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and

199.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

southeastern Minnesota.

&&

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.25 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH