Special Weather Statement until MON 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Winona, northeastern

Wabasha, Buffalo and southwestern Trempealeau Counties through 545 PM

CDT…

At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Wabasha to near Rollingstone to 6 miles

north of Lanesboro. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Winona, Mondovi, Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Goodview, Lewiston, Buffalo

City, Fountain City, Stockton, Rollingstone, Altura, Kellogg, Modena,

Dodge, Wilson, Waumandee, Cochrane, Gilmanton and West Newton.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 236 and

259.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

southeastern Minnesota…and west central Wisconsin.

&&

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.25 IN;

MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH