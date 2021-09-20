Supreme Court sets arguments in big abortion case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments on December 1 in Mississippi’s bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion overturned. The justices will be at their seats in the marble courtroom for the biggest test of abortion rights in decades. The court is allowing live audio of the session, but members of the public will not be able to attend in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reporters who cover the court regularly will be present. The court issued its arguments calendar for December on Monday.