Syrian, Jordanian defense officials discuss border security

AMMAN (AP) — Syria’s defense minister has paid a rare visit to Jordan after Syrian troops captured several rebel-held areas near the border between the two countries. Jordan’s state media reported on Sunday that the meeting between Jordan’s army chief of staff and Syria’s defense minister focused on border security between “the two brotherly countries.” Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region. The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees. The recent push by Syrian troops in the country’s south is the biggest since government forces captured wide areas along the border in 2018.