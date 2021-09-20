Union members vote to accept new Mondelez contract

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Striking union members have voted to accept a new four-year collective bargaining agreement with snack company Mondelez International, ending a walkout that began last month. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union announced the results Saturday, after union members voted Thursday and Friday. The ratification ends a walkout by more than 1,000 employees at a Virginia plant, bakeries in Portland, Oregon, and in Chicago, and three distribution centers across the country. The workers were seeking increased pay, improved benefits and better working conditions. About 400 workers at the Henrico, Virginia, plant that makes foods like Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers and Chips Ahoy! cookies started striking Aug. 16.