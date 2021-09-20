UPDATE: Man arrested for arson after garage fire in NE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- New evidence for a garage fire in northeast Rochester over the weekend reports the fire was started by arson, not a recreational fire.

At 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, police said 21-year-old Trenton Rudlong of Stewartville broke into a second-story room in an apartment complex located off 27th Street Northeast, trashed the inside, and threw items out of the window into a grassy area.

Rudlong then lit the pile of belongings on fire and left the scene. The fire spread to a nearby garage and caused $20,000 in damage.

Officers said Rudlong returned to the scene roughly six hours later, where they had to use a taser and a K-9 to arrest him after he was not cooperating.

The 22-year-old woman who lived there was not home at the time, and police believe the suspect may be her ex-boyfriend.

Rudlong was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation before being taken to jail. He is facing multiple charges, including burglary and arson.