Wisconsin district settles suit over harassment of student

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school district has settled a lawsuit brought by one of its former students who said the district ignored years of complaints by her and her mother about multiple sexual assaults and a pattern of racial discrimination. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Baraboo School District agreed to pay 18-year-old Dasia Banks and her legal team $862,500. A Baraboo School District spokesperson declined to comment beyond confirming “the matter has been resolved.” The lawsuit filed in early 2020 outlined a pattern of racist taunts and harassment directed at Banks by other students. The suit says that during her freshman year she was sexually assaulted by a boy who staff knew had a history of harassing and abusing other students.