At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

South Korean President Moon Jae-in again pushed for peace and reconciliation with North Korea, amid recent missile testing on both ends of the peninsula. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in person in New York on Tuesday, Moon reiterated his push for a denuclearized coexistence and “co-prosperity” for the two countries that ended the three-year Korean War an armistice in 1953 that halted the fighting, rather than a formal declaration of peace. A week ago, both countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart, underscoring rising tensions between them.