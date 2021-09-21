BREAKING: Autopsy confirms body found is Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) -- The FBI says a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

Her body was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

Officials said Tuesday that the coroner determined her manner of death was homicide, but did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results.

Police in North Port, Florida, say investigators have returned to a swampy preserve area Tuesday to look for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.