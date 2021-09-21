Fall-like conditions expected all week

As we approach the first day of Fall on Wednesday, it's a good time to check out when our "peak-time" for fall colors is and how the fall colors are progressing so far. The peak time for fall colors in SE MN and NE IA normally falls in late September and early October. With northern Minnesota reaching near "peak-color" by mid-to-late September.

Right now, we're a little behind with fall colors all across the state. Colors sit around 25-50% near Duluth and Grand Marais. Near International Falls, colors are still around 10-25%. Here at home, we're around 10-25%. Peak season should still be early October for SE MN.

Conditions this week look very fall-like through the weekend. Highs will be in the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies through Saturday. Overnight lows will sit steady in the middle and lower 40s.

We'll see a slight warm-up by Sunday and into early next week. Highs will be slightly above-average warming into the lower 70s Sunday through Tuesday. Right now, I expect dry conditions through early next week.

Enjoy the beautiful weather ahead!

Nick