Flames pour from section of Superdome roof in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Smoke and flames have shot fom part of the roof at New Orleans’ Superdome as crews worked to clean and prepare the sporting and entertainment arena for painting. The New Orleans Fire Department says it responded to a fire about 1 p.m. Tuesday on the roof. A short time later it appeared under control. Crews have been power washing the roof to prepare it to be painted. A Superdome management official, Doug Thornton, told The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate the fire broke out in a section of roof called the gutter tub. New Orleans emergency officials said on Twitter that one person was taken to the hospital with minor burns.