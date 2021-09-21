Hog barn catches fire near Adams

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A fire broke out at a hog confinement near Adams, Minn. around 3:37 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the confinement received a chemical treatment which officials say may have caused the fire. There were no people or animals in the building when the fire broke out.

The Fire Departments of Adams, Leroy, Rose Creek and Stacyville responded to the call.

Mower County Sheriff’s Office went door to door to evacuate homes within the affected area. Residents have since returned home, but the sheriff's office advises that people do not travel to that area.

Fire crews remain on the scene and are working to extinguish the fire.