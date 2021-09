NEAR CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- A head on crash near Cannon Falls left a 58-year-old man with life threatening injuries.

According to Minnesota State Patrol a Ford Flex was westbound and a Dodge Caravan heading eastbound on highway 19 when the two vehicles collided head on.

The crash happened at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Calvin Radtke, 58, was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life threatening injuries.