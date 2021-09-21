NATO leader: Allies need to stand together amid sub flap

NEW YORK (AP) — NATO’s leader is suggesting that members need to focus on “the big picture” and not allow a lasting rift over a submarine sale that has enraged France. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview Tuesday that he understands France’s disappointment over a U.S. and British deal to supply nuclear-powered subs to Australia, which had been set to buy diesel-powered ones from a French company instead. But Stoltenberg says NATO allies agree they have to stand together to address common challenges. He says he’s confident that France, the U.K. and the U.S. will find a way forward and figure out how to avoid turning the disagreement into a bigger problem for the alliance.