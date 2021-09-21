New Rochester middle school announces name

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools (RPS) announced in a school board meeting Tuesday night that the new middle school will be called "Dakota" Middle School.

Voting for the new school name was conducted online from September 8 to September 16.

Other names that were considered were Susan B. Anthony, Martin Luther King Jr., Unity, Dakota and Woksape; meaning wisdom in the Lakota language.

The names were submitted by students and are what they believe to best represent the community of Rochester.