New Rochester middle school announces name

The top five names for the new Rochester middle school were named at the RPS meeting on Tuesday night.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools (RPS) announced in a school board meeting Tuesday night that the new middle school will be called "Dakota" Middle School.

Voting for the new school name was conducted online from September 8 to September 16.

Other names that were considered were Susan B. Anthony, Martin Luther King Jr., Unity, Dakota and Woksape; meaning wisdom in the Lakota language.

The names were submitted by students and are what they believe to best represent the community of Rochester.

