HOUSTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- A home caught fire during a storm in Houston Monday night. Houston Fire Chief Steve Skifton says there is no official determination what caused the fire, but he says there is good possibility lightning is to blame.

"After chatting with neighbors in the area, there is a good possibility it was started by lightning," Skifton said.

Skifton says the flames were mainly contained to the attic, and all occupants of the home made it out safely.