President Biden addresses UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- President Joe Biden used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to declare that the world stands and at an "inflection point in history" and that the world must act with haste to move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses.

With China tensions growing, he also declared America "is not seeking a new Cold War."

The president noted his decision to end America's longest war, in Afghanistan, last month and set the table for his administration to shift the U.S. attention to intensive diplomacy with no shortage of crises facing the globe.

President Joe Biden is appealing to delegates to the U.N. General Assembly for action on climate change. He says the situation is at a "code red for humanity."

Biden says the world is "fast approaching a point of no return" with regard to extreme weather events that are taking lives and costing billions of dollars in damage. He says every nation must "bring their highest possible ambitions" to an upcoming global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, that he plans to attend.

Biden says he's working with the U.S. Congress on climate investments and encouraged other leaders to work with their governments, too, saying it will help create good-paying jobs for their citizens.

Biden says the U.S. is looking forward after recently turning the page on 20 years of war in Afghanistan.