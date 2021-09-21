Rochester City Council sets cap on property taxes for 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The property taxes Rochester will collect in 2022 are being capped at $86.8 million, or a 6.5 percent increase from 2021. The maximum needed to be decided by the end of September, so Rochester City Council and staff are able to continue working on the budget.

According to the City Council, the 6.5 percent is not the rate increase taxpayers will see.

"Just with the new property and the property values, we make up 4.5 percent of the 6.5 percent increase we're putting out, so that helps me understand it," Rochester City Councli member Patrick Keane said.

City council members say the average home will see a $25 increase in their taxes, as long as your home value does not increase.

Some council members are open to ideas on lowering taxes, something property owners would be in favor of.

"I hate this idea that we have to be asking our community members to pay more when we know so many people are struggling, and I also value the service and supports that our community provides... and the idea that we are trying to grow a community where people want to and are able to live and work," Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson said.

This could be public input or from the city, but the council needs specific ideas on where to cut funds.

"That's a great time to have conversations to figure that out, but I think at this point I've watched staff work really diligently trying to get these numbers down as far as I think we can," Rochester City Council member Nick Campion said.

The required public hearing to vote on a final tax budget will be December 6th.