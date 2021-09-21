Sixth pedestrian death on busy Madison street this year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another pedestrian has been struck and killed on a main thoroughfare in Madison. Monday night’s crash on East Washington Ave. is the sixth pedestrian death on the corridor this year, even though the city has tried to crack down on speeding on the avenue. Police say the man who was struck about 8 p.m. was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car that hit him remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Since reckless driving, speeding and drag racing on East Washington increased last year, the city has tried to improve safety by reducing the speed limit and installing higher-visibility crosswalks.