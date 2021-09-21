Stewartville Tigers Start Season Strong

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) - The Stewartville Tigers made the jump to the Big Southeast District this year and they haven't skipped a beat.

Garrett Mueller's squad is 3-0 with wins against 5A school Mankato East, as well as 10th-ranked Faribault.

The Tigers have played well on both sides of the ball. They average more 46 points per game, while allowing just 15 points per contest.

Before the season, it was unknown if Stewartville could compete with the bigger programs. After three games, they have shown they are more than capable.

"A big thing we emphasize in our program is finishing and doing all the little things correctly," said Stewartville Head Coach Garrett Mueller. "We see that show up in a football game. Guys playing a complete game for a full four quarters and finishing off 'til the end. Week 1 against Mankato East and then Friday night against Faribault, we saw us kind of pull away in the second half."

The Tigers have a new starting quarterback for the first time in three years.

6-3 senior Eli Klavetter stepped into the role vacated by Michigan basketball player, Will Tschetter. Klavetter had his best game of the season on Friday -- passing for 292 yards and 5 touchdowns against Faribault.

Klavetter knows the shoes he filled were big, but he says he's writing his own story.

"I don't think about it all too much. I just go out there and try to put us in the best position to move the ball and score," Klavetter said. "Having Will gone. I'm sure people had a lot of questions, but my goal each and every night is to run the play that's called the best and not necessarily think about who I'm replacing, or who we're playing, it's just focusing on what i, what the team, can do to be successful."

The Tigers return to action on Friday at the the Byron Bears. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Mitchell-Cunningham field.