Sudanese officials say coup attempt failed, army in control

Sudanese authorities have reported a coup attempt by a group of soldiers but said the attempt failed and that the military remains in control. Sudan’s state-run television called on the public “to counter” the attempt but did not provide further details. A member of the ruling military-civilian council wrote on Facebook that “all is under control” and called on the Sudanese to protect the transition. A military official said troops from the armored corps were behind the attempt and that they tried to take over several government institutions but were stopped in their tracks. He said many troops, including high-ranking officers, have been arrested.