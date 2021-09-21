UK family settles damages in US diplomatic immunity case

LONDON (AP) — A British couple who sought justice for their 19-year-old son after he died in a vehicle crash say they have settled a civil lawsuit they filed in the United States against an American motorist. Harry Dunn died in August 2019 after his motorcycle crashed into a car being driven on the wrong side of the road outside a U.S. airbase in central England. The car’s driver, Anne Sacoolas, left for the U.S. several weeks later along with her husband, intelligence officer at RAF Croughton. The U.S. government invoked diplomatic immunity on Sacoolas’ behalf and refused to extradite her to face criminal charges. The Dunn family then filed the civil lawsuit in Alexandria, Virginia, seeking damages.