UPDATE: FBI looking for information on Dodge County man arrested for impersonating federal agent

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- FBI agents believe a man arrested for impersonating a federal officer could have victimized other people. Investigators are asking the public to contact them about any interactions they may have had with Reyel Simmons.

According to the criminal complaint filed by an FBI special agent, from about January 1 to September 17, 2021, Simmons pretended to be a law enforcement officer with the Department of Homeland Security.

The complaint says an initial tip came from a woman who met Simmons through TikTok and experienced some type of romantic relationship with him.

Simmons used a TikTok profile under a fake name, "Rey Reeves" pretending to be a Homeland Security Agent by flaunting weapons, a badge and law enforcement gear for his around 10,000 followers, the complaint says.

Court documents say Simmons is not, and has never been, employed by the United States

Department of Homeland Security.

Simmons has a history of impersonating officers. He was arrested in Colorado for assaulting someone while claiming to be a federal agent. Records show he pleaded guilty to impersonating an officer in 2007.

Anyone who has had an interaction with Simmons is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or

submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.