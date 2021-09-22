Analysis: A ‘United’ Nations, navigating a fractured world

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is unfolding this week under a thundercloud of deep pessimism. Coherence is spotty. Misinformation and disinformation. are scurrying around unchecked. The secretary-general is saying that the world has to wake up. But world leaders are, to hear them tell it, unsettled and intimidated by pandemic, polarization and climate-fueled natural disaster. They’re saying the world is at an inflection point and cooperation and progress are urgent. And they’re facing a basic yet intricate question — what on Earth do they do now?