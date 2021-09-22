BCA responds to “use of force” incident in Mounds View

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it is on the scene of a police use of force incident in Mounds View. The BCA tweeted the information on Wednesday afternoon but provided no additional details, saying that more information would be coming out. Photos from the scene show a dark law enforcement SUV stretched across the sidewalk, perpendicular to the street, with the hood of the SUV pointing toward a broken fence. A pile of items, including what looks like a duffel bag, was on the grass near the fence. Crime scene tape surrounded the area.