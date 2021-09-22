Comfortable temperatures ahead

If you're looking to travel this weekend to check out some of the beautiful fall colors in Minnesota, this might be the perfect weekend to do it! Some areas up north are reaching near 25-75% peak color and most areas should be nearing "peak color" by Saturday and Sunday. In central and southern Minnesota, most areas are still around 10-50% "peak color". I think we'll see most areas be in the 25-75% range by the upcoming weekend.

The travel forecast this weekend looks beautiful. No rain is expected both Saturday and Sunday across the upper Midwest. Highs on Saturday will sit in the lower 60s up north and the upper 60s here at home. Temperatures Sunday will be slightly warmer. Highs will reach the middle 70s in SE MN and NE IA. Up north, high temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather and fall colors this weekend!

Temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 60s nearing 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will increase cloud cover overnight Thursday into Friday morning. There is a chance of a stray to isolated shower Friday afternoon with overcast skies. Temperatures will rebound Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Highs are expected to be above average in the middle and lower 70s through the middle of next week.

Nick