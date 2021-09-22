Dem senator: Talks with GOP on police overhaul have failed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leading Democratic senator says bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices have ended without agreement. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has told reporters that bargainers were not making progress on issues like whether to hold individual officers personally liable for abusive behavior. The breakdown marks an unproductive end to an effort that began after killings of unarmed Black people by officers sparked protests across the U.S. Booker says there were also unresolved differences over raising professional standards and collecting data on police use of force. A spokesperson for top Republican bargainer Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina did not immediately provide any reaction.