District: Missouri students posted slavery petition online

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A school district in suburban Kansas City says it is working with students and parents who are upset after a small number of students posted a petition online calling for the return of slavery. Officials have not released many details about the incident at Park Hill South High School. It came to light last week when Principal Kerrie Herren issued a statement to the student body saying the petition was unacceptable. School officials say the district values diversity and inclusion and is listening to students, staff and parents to determine the best ways to respond to the hurt the incident has caused.