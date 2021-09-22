Dutch activists lose ethnic profiling case, vow to appeal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border. The verdict Wednesday is a legal defeat that rights activists immediately vowed to appeal. The decision came in a case brought against the government by two citizens, backed by rights groups, who argued that they were singled out for checks by officers from the country’s border police because of the color of their skin. The Hague District Court has ruled that ethnicity can be one of the criteria for singling out passengers, but not the only one.