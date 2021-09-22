Skip to Content

Face-to-face meeting got Kaprizov deal done for Guerin, Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A face-to-face conversation was the key to the Minnesota Wild getting a deal done with budding star left wing Kirill Kaprizov. General manager Bill Guerin flew to Florida this week to meet Kaprizov and his agent and finalize a five-year, $45 million contract. The complex negotiations had stalled during the summer. Guerin’s experience as a player for 18 seasons in the NHL also helped. He says he had empathy for Kaprizov’s perspective. The 24-year-old Kaprizov won the Calder Memorial Trophy last season as the league’s top rookie. He had 27 goals in 55 games.

Associated Press

