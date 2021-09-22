Kasson family brings awareness to suicide prevention

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Hegge Family lost their 17-year-old son Aidan to suicide in July of 2020.

"He was into football and trap shoot," Aidan's mother Jennifer Hegge said.

Wednesday, Aidan's family came together to donate $16,000 to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention. They raised the money through a silent auction and selling t-shirts that had a poem Aidan wrote printed on the back.

"Through our grief we decided we needed to focus on something that would make a difference and hopefully prevent this from happening to a family or friend, so we began this journey because our son was a light in this world," Jennifer said.

Aidan would have been a senior at Kasson-Mantorville High School. His family and classmates say he is greatly missed.

"It's probably the hardest thing I've ever been through," Aidan's father Ryan Hegge said.

Aidan's family encourages those who are struggling with mental health issues to talk about it and reach out for help if you need it.

"Talking to people... let them know how you feel. Sometimes just having them listening to you is enough," Ryan said.

The Adian's Light Charity has raised more than $40,000. It will fund scholarships for some graduating seniors at Kasson-Mantorville this coming spring.

If your or someone you know is struggling, call the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255.