Mayo Clinic study looks at Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness over time

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- About 10,000 people who took the Pfizer vaccine were monitored in this study for six months. During that time, 600 people showed some kind of symptom and tested positive for the virus.

"What we did was a study that used something called a test-negative design which is to say we looked at individuals who had been vaccinated over time and looked at those who were vaccinated who had a test for COVID-19 because of some kind of symptom at some point or another," Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. O'Horo said.

He says Mayo Clinic chose to just look at Pfizer for this study because it was available much earlier and in larger numbers compared to the other COVID-19 vaccines. Geography also played a role in this decision.

"What we found was that overall the rates of infection were starting to creep up towards the end of the study period as we're getting out to the 4 to 5 month point with symptomatic infection," Dr. O'Horo said.

Study participants had an increased risk of getting a mild case of COVID-19 as time from the initial vaccine increased. Dr. O'Horo describes this increased risk as going from very very low to very low.

"Vaccines are really meant to keep people from getting severe disease complications and hospitalization and death," Dr. O'Horo said.

This study ultimately highlights boosters will most likely be needed for the widespread population in the near future.

"Part of it is the high degree of disease burden so the more commonly you're exposed to an infection, the more opportunities you have for vaccine breakthrough," Dr. O'horo said.

"The other thing is that the coronavirus has some mechanisms to evade immunity. This is why we see people who get infections are at risk for re-infection several months later and so it seems to require a little bit more boosting to try to overcome that or I should say we suspect it will require some sort of boosting strategy to overcome that," Dr. O'Horo said.