Minnesota High School Football Rankings 9/22/2021
LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.
By The Associated Press
Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 22, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
- 1 Lakeville South (5) (3-0) 50 1
- 2 Rosemount (3-0) 43 4
- 3 Wayzata (3-0) 40 5
- 4 Shakopee (3-0) 33 6
- 5 Maple Grove (3-0) 30 7
- 6 Eden Prairie (2-1) 24 2
- 7 St. Michael-Albertville (2-1) 18 3
- 8 Stillwater (3-0) 14 T9
- 8 (tie) Woodbury (3-0) 14 T9
- 10 Prior Lake (2-1) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 3, Lakeville North 1.
Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
- 1 Mankato West (6) (3-0) 60 1
- 2 Andover (3-0) 49 3
- 3 Moorhead (2-0) 45 2
- 4 St. Thomas Academy (3-0) 42 5
- 5 Mahtomedi (3-0) 35 6
- 6 Rochester Mayo (3-0) 25 T9
- 7 Chaska (3-0) 23 8
- 8 Elk River (2-1) 17 T9
- 9Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-0) 14 NR
- 10 Spring Lake Park (2-1) 9 4
Others receiving votes: Chanhassen 5, Rogers 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2.
Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
- 1 Hutchinson (6) (3-0) 60 1
- 2 Becker (3-0) 54 2
- 3 Rocori (3-1) 42 4
- 4 Mound-Westonka (3-0) 41 5
- 5 Fridley (2-1) 27 6
- 5 (tie) Stewartville (3-0) 27 9
- 7 SMB-Wolfpack (3-0) 25 8
- 8 Kasson-Mantorville (2-1) 19 3
- 9 Winona (2-1) 14 7
- 10 Holy Angels (2-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: North Branch 6, Faribault 4, Willmar 3.
Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
- 1 Pierz (5) (3-0) 59 1
- 2 Cannon Falls (3-0) 51 3
- 3 Lake City (3-0) 44 4
- 4 Litchfield (1) (3-0) 42 5
- 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0) 31 6
- 6 Fairmont (3-0) 28 7
- 7 Dassel-Cokato (3-0) 21 NR
- 7 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (3-0) 21 10
- 9 Waseca (3-0) 12 9
- 10 Annandale (2-1) 9 2
Others receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer 5, Breck 3, Fergus Falls 2, Aitkin 1, Albany 1.
Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
- 1 Blooming Prairie (5) (3-0) 50 1
- 2 Blue Earth Area (3-0) 45 2
- 3 Pipestone (3-0) 40 3
- 4 Redwood Valley (3-0) 32 4
- 5 Kimball (3-0) 30 5
- 6 Minneapolis North (2-1) 25 6
- 7 West Central-Ashby (3-0) 16 8
- 8 Moose Lake-Willow River (3-0) 7 NR
- 8 (tie) Chatfield (2-1) 7 NR
- 8 (tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (3-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Barnesville 4, Triton 4, Lewiston-Altura 2, Maple River 2, Osakis 1, Paynesville 1, Goodhue 1, Rush City 1.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
- 1 Mahnomen-Waubun (5) (3-0) 50 1
- 2 Murray County Central (3-0) 45 2
- 3 Minneota (3-0) 40 3
- 4 BOLD (3-0) 33 5
- 5 Dawson-Boyd (3-0) 30 6
- 6 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (3-0) 23 7
- 7 Polk County West (3-0) 13 T8
- 8 Browerville-Eagle Valley (2-1) 11 4
- 8 (tie) Pine River-Backus (3-0) 11 10
- 10 Rushford-Peterson (3-0) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Bethlehem Academy 4, Ada-Borup 3, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 3, Mayer Lutheran 3, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 1.
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
- 1 Mountain Lake Area (4) (3-0) 47 1
- 2 Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) 43 2
- 3 Verndale (1) (3-0) 40 3
- 4 Lanesboro (3-0) 31 5
- 5 Spring Grove (2-0) 30 4
- 6 Hills-Beaver Creek (3-0) 29 6
- 7 Hancock (3-0) 18 8
- 8 Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (3-0) 10 NR
- 9 Wheaton Herman Norcross (3-0) 8 NR
- 10 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (3-0) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 4, Win-E-Mac 3, Edgerton 2, Nevis 2, Red Rock Central 1, LeRoy-Ostrander 1.