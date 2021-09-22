Morocco: 3 parties agree to form new coalition government

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s prime minister-designate has announced that a three-party coalition will form the country’s next government. King Mohammed VI appointed billionaire Aziz Akhanouch as prime minister after his party placed first in a Sept. 8 legislative election. The coalition includes Akhanouch’s liberal National Rally of Independents Party, the Authenticity and Modernity party, and the conservative Istiqlal. Formed in 2008 by a personal friend and adviser of the king, the Authenticity and Modernity party has never before been part of a Moroccan government. The three parties together won 270 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives, giving the coalition government a comfortable majority to pass laws.