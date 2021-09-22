New mask regulations for Albert Lea School District

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- School guidelines for the Albert Lea School district will continue with a universal mask policy until the Freeborn County COVID-19 daily case rate drops below 150 cases per 100,000 people for seven consecutive days.

If, after the masking mandate has been lifted, the county's daily case rate rises above that threshold, the superintendent will direct the district to resume universal masking for all K-12 students and staff.

Last Monday, the school board implemented a mask mandate after COVID transmission in the county was high.

