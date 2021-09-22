Oronoco orchard welcomes fall visitors amidst apple shortage because of drought

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -- Wednesday marked the first day of fall. A couple of popular fall activities are attending a pumpkin patch or apple orchard.

At Northwoods Orchard in Oronoco, guests can get both of those attractions. However, the national drought impacted one part of the popular area.

"A tree would maybe produce 20 bushels on an average year per tree. We're lucky if there's even a bushel of apples being harvested from some of the trees, and some of the trees simply didn't have any apples at all," said Tom Eckdahl, of Northwoods Orchard.

Eckdahl's brother owns the farm. He said there are around 1,800 apple trees and that there are many factors that could have contributed to the apple shortage.

"Some of it is drought-related. Some of it is just, it could be insects. It could be frost related from early season, but there is a tremendous setback for apple production here at the orchard," he said.

One setback from a lack of apples is that if guests want to take home apples, they have to purchase them prepacked.

"The quantity of apples is simply not there, and so to have apples available for folks to pick their own, there is just nothing there," Eckdahl said.

However, for the pumpkins, it's been a great growing season compared to last year.

"It hasn't been overly wet. Often wet conditions will cost spoilage and other fungicides that will end up destroying or killing pumpkin plants, and so this year has actually been a better year for the pumpkin crops," Eckdahl said.

He said the most fulfilling part about the farm is the impact it has on kids.

"The whole goal is to let the children enjoy themselves," Eckdahl said. "Those are things that kids can take and have for lifetime memories of going to the farm or going to the orchard and experiencing that."

The Northwoods Orchard is open from Tuesday to Sat. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The orchard is open through Halloween.