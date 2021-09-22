Tonywatch: Aaron Tveit rides a roller coaster of a year

NEW YORK (AP) — Even in a crazy year with so many ups and downs, consider the last 12 months of Aaron Tveit. The Broadway star was wowing fans in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” when it was suddenly shuttered by the coronavirus. Then he contracted COVID-19 himself. He recovered to lend his voice to relief efforts, got a few high-profile acting gigs and then landed his first Tony nomination. Two back-to-back blows came within weeks last March when his show was shuttered and then Tveit became one of the first Broadway actors to speak publicly about contracting COVID-19. Producer Carmen Pavlovic calls Tveit a unique musical theater actor whose vocal talent “just blows you away.”