US soldier wins long fight to get Afghan translator asylum

Army veteran Spencer Sullivan has never felt more victorious. Sullivan spent years fighting to get his Afghan translator asylum after he risked his life aiding U.S. troops in Afghanistan during its 20-year war there and then was denied a U.S. visa. On Wednesday, a German court granted Abdulhaq Sodais asylum. Sodais had to flee to Germany after being denied a U.S. visa. Sullivan said he cried when he heard the news. Sullivan dedicated his time to saving him after his platoon’s other interpreter was denied a U.S. visa and killed by the Taliban in 2017.