UW-La Crosse welcomes largest first-year class in history

LA CROSSE, Wis. (KTTC) -- The University of Wisconsin La Crosse (UWL) has set a new record this fall with the largest first-year class in its history.

A UWL news release states the 2,207 first-year students that enrolled this fall tops the 2,194 first-year students that enrolled in fall 2019.

Corey Sjoquist, assistant vice chancellor for Admissions & Recruitment, said the strong first-year numbers can be credited to the work of the Admissions Office, a reduction to UWL’s application fee and the widespread appeal of a UWL education.

Meanwhile, the overall enrollment dropped by 1.5%. This drop in overall enrollment is also seen at other UW System campuses.

UWL's fall headcount this year is 10,314 and is down from the 10,468 students enrolled in fall 2020.

Natalie Solverson, director of Institutional Research, Assessment and Planning, says the overall enrollment drop is tied to fewer undergraduate students returning to school this fall, as well as declines in enrollment for some graduate programs.