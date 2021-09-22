Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Blaine def. Anoka, 25-22, 25-11, 25-18
Champlin Park def. Centennial, 3-0
Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-6, 25-12, 25-8
Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13
Osseo def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-13, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18
Rogers def. Elk River, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com