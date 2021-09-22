Weekly state high school football rankings

Weekly state high school football rankingsNew
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 22, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville South (5)
|(3-0)
|50
|1
|2. Rosemount
|(3-0)
|43
|4
|3. Wayzata
|(3-0)
|40
|5
|4. Shakopee
|(3-0)
|33
|6
|5. Maple Grove
|(3-0)
|30
|7
|6. Eden Prairie
|(2-1)
|24
|2
|7. St. Michael-Albertville
|(2-1)
|18
|3
|8. Stillwater
|(3-0)
|14
|T9
|(tie) Woodbury
|(3-0)
|14
|T9
|10. Prior Lake
|(2-1)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 3, Lakeville North 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mankato West (6)
|(3-0)
|60
|1
|2. Andover
|(3-0)
|49
|3
|3. Moorhead
|(2-0)
|45
|2
|4. St. Thomas Academy
|(3-0)
|42
|5
|5. Mahtomedi
|(3-0)
|35
|6
|6. Rochester Mayo
|(3-0)
|25
|T9
|7. Chaska
|(3-0)
|23
|8
|8. Elk River
|(2-1)
|17
|T9
|9. Sauk Rapids-Rice
|(3-0)
|14
|NR
|10. Spring Lake Park
|(2-1)
|9
|4
Others receiving votes: Chanhassen 5, Rogers 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Hutchinson (6)
|(3-0)
|60
|1
|2. Becker
|(3-0)
|54
|2
|3. Rocori
|(3-1)
|42
|4
|4. Mound-Westonka
|(3-0)
|41
|5
|5. Fridley
|(2-1)
|27
|6
|(tie) Stewartville
|(3-0)
|27
|9
|7. SMB-Wolfpack
|(3-0)
|25
|8
|8. Kasson-Mantorville
|(2-1)
|19
|3
|9. Winona
|(2-1)
|14
|7
|10. Holy Angels
|(2-1)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: North Branch 6, Faribault 4, Willmar 3.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Pierz (5)
|(3-0)
|59
|1
|2. Cannon Falls
|(3-0)
|51
|3
|3. Lake City
|(3-0)
|44
|4
|4. Litchfield (1)
|(3-0)
|42
|5
|5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(3-0)
|31
|6
|6. Fairmont
|(3-0)
|28
|7
|7. Dassel-Cokato
|(3-0)
|21
|NR
|(tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville
|(3-0)
|21
|10
|9. Waseca
|(3-0)
|12
|9
|10. Annandale
|(2-1)
|9
|2
Others receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer 5, Breck 3, Fergus Falls 2, Aitkin 1, Albany 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (5)
|(3-0)
|50
|1
|2. Blue Earth Area
|(3-0)
|45
|2
|3. Pipestone
|(3-0)
|40
|3
|4. Redwood Valley
|(3-0)
|32
|4
|5. Kimball
|(3-0)
|30
|5
|6. Minneapolis North
|(2-1)
|25
|6
|7. West Central-Ashby
|(3-0)
|16
|8
|8. Moose Lake-Willow River
|(3-0)
|7
|NR
|(tie) Chatfield
|(2-1)
|7
|NR
|(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins
|(3-0)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Barnesville 4, Triton 4, Lewiston-Altura 2, Maple River 2, Osakis 1, Paynesville 1, Goodhue 1, Rush City 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mahnomen-Waubun (5)
|(3-0)
|50
|1
|2. Murray County Central
|(3-0)
|45
|2
|3. Minneota
|(3-0)
|40
|3
|4. BOLD
|(3-0)
|33
|5
|5. Dawson-Boyd
|(3-0)
|30
|6
|6. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
|(3-0)
|23
|7
|7. Polk County West
|(3-0)
|13
|T8
|8. Browerville-Eagle Valley
|(2-1)
|11
|4
|(tie) Pine River-Backus
|(3-0)
|11
|10
|10. Rushford-Peterson
|(3-0)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bethlehem Academy 4, Ada-Borup 3, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 3, Mayer Lutheran 3, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mountain Lake Area (4)
|(3-0)
|47
|1
|2. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(3-0)
|43
|2
|3. Verndale (1)
|(3-0)
|40
|3
|4. Lanesboro
|(3-0)
|31
|5
|5. Spring Grove
|(2-0)
|30
|4
|6. Hills-Beaver Creek
|(3-0)
|29
|6
|7. Hancock
|(3-0)
|18
|8
|8. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
|(3-0)
|10
|NR
|9. Wheaton Herman Norcross
|(3-0)
|8
|NR
|10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo
|(3-0)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 4, Win-E-Mac 3, Edgerton 2, Nevis 2, Red Rock Central 1, LeRoy-Ostrander 1.