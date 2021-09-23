A Polish bishop punished over abuse cover-up has died

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Catholic Church authorities say that retired Bishop Edward Janiak has died at age 69. He had been punished by the Vatican for the alleged cover-up of sex abuse of minors by other priests. The Kalisz diocese where Janiak had served as bishop said he died Thursday. No cause or place of death was given. The Vatican said in March it was punishing Janiak for the alleged cover-up of sexual abuse by priests who were under his authority. He was ordered to move out of the diocese and banned from any public celebrations. He was also ordered to make a contribution to a fund helping victims of clerical abuse.